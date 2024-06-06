 
Geo News

Prince Harry ‘upset' as defamed Prince Andrew gets beloved home: Report

Prince Harry is upset with King Charles for taking away his home

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Prince Harry is not happy with King Charles amid developments in the Frogmore Cottage handover.

The Duke of Sussex, who was deprived of his only home in the UK last year, is infuriated as His Majesty decides to hand it over to Prince Andrew, uncle to Prince Harry.

Speaking about the decision, royal expert Tom Quinn claims Harry is upset.

He reveals: "However deep the rift with his father and brother, Harry always had hopes that he and Meghan might eventually be allowed to re-establish Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as their UK base.”

Quinn tells Mirror: "He will be deeply upset at the prospect of his uncle Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore – a very real prospect as King Charles insists that Andrew cannot continue to live at Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate where Andrew has lived for decades."

