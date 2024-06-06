Saba Qamar gives fans up-close tour of her 'full of love' mansion

Pakistan’s popular film and TV star Saba Qamar Zaman. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

Pakistan’s popular film and TV star Saba Qamar Zaman has been back to business with social interactions after over a month which she began by sharing the ritzy interior of her high-end abode with her fans.

The Kamli star, whose admirers were not only in Pakistan but also in India, shared a set of photos and a video of her entire house to let her fans.

The set of exposures was posted on Instagram with the caption: “May my home be a reflection of my soul: peaceful, positive, and full of love.”

As many people think that a person’s personality traits can be measured via an individual’s home environment, the glimpses of Qamar’s upscale home with a decent colour theme and fancy interior show openness, calmness and art.



The walls of the home are artistically decorated with dark sketches and bold outlines in black.

The queenly mansion was decorated with plants placed in adorned pots, beautiful sceneries and locket lamps which mesmerised her fans.

Saba Qamar Zaman is one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actresses who made her acting debut with Mein Aurat Hoon in 2005.

She then never stopped climbing the ladder of success and won several accolades including two Lux Style Awards and a Hum Award.

Qamar was also honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Pakistani government in 2012 and the Pride of Performance in 2016.

The actor also got an opportunity to work in Bollywood with superstar Irrfan Khan in romantic-comedy Hindi Medium in 2017 which earned her the nomination for Filmfare Best Actress Award.