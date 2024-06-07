Prince Harry needs Sarah Ferguson to teach him a ‘thing or two' about shame

Prince Harry has just been urged to consider advice from Sarah Ferguson, given that he flung a lot at the Firm in the last couple of years.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Katie Nicholl on Heirs and Spares.

She weighed in on all her thoughts with host Kinsey Schofield and the topic began when attention was brought to Sarah Ferguson’s approach towards royal matters.

In the eyes of Ms Nicholl, “I also think she's got a real um respect for monarchy and the and an understanding of monarchy as an institution.”

“I mean you know you talk about a few decades back and the when you think back to the embarrassment that she reaped on the royal family”.

“I mean just awful devastating stuff for her on a personal level” Ms Nicholl also chimed in to say before adding how it “brought so much shame to the monarchy as well”.

But “you look at her now and you can just see that this institution matters to her, she talks about the royal family as a family and how they are all supporting each other,” she also added.

Before concluding she also chimed in to say, “I think you know yeah I think you're right she could um she could probably teach Harry and Megan a thing or two just about perhaps respecting the institution, even as an outsider because ultimately, may be an outsider but I think Sarah has proved that you can also be welcomed back into the fold.”