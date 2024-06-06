 
Geo News

Tyla makes shock admission about Britney Spears comparisons

Tyla recently addressed her comparisons with the legendary singer Britney Spears

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Photo: Photo: Tyla makes shock admission about Britney Spears comparisons

Tyla reportedly thinks that her comparison with Britney Spears is "getting boring."

As fans will be aware, after the songstress released her hit track Water last year, fans were quick to point out that the song’s video seemed similar to that of Britney Spears’ I’m A Slave 4 U.

While Britney may be called as the 'Princess of Pop', Tyla seemingly enjoys her individuality in the music industry, and does not like being compared to her. 

In a recent interview with Dazed, the 22-year-old remarked, "Honestly, when people bring up these references, most of the time there was never a reference.

"It’s never, 'Make the video look completely like this.' It’s getting boring now," she expressed her frustration with these comparisons by saying.

Emphasizing the innovation and uniqueness of her video songs, she declared, "We have so many cool things of this time, new creatives. I just love working with people who have new and fresh ideas."

"Even the dances that we come up with, it’s literally random people who just did something they felt in the moment which just caught on and now the world is doing it," Tyla added before moving to another topic. 

Jennifer Aniston defies aging after getting new facial procedures: Report
Jennifer Aniston defies aging after getting new facial procedures: Report
Meghan Markle leaving Archie a sad inheritance
Meghan Markle leaving Archie a sad inheritance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Nigeria trip was to ‘grow,' not for ‘photo ops'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Nigeria trip was to ‘grow,' not for ‘photo ops'
Prince Harry memoir stint rubbished as a royal with the least intellectual reputation
Prince Harry memoir stint rubbished as a royal with the least intellectual reputation
Prince William takes of charge from King Charles on D-Day event?
Prince William takes of charge from King Charles on D-Day event?
Mastermind behind Kim Kardashian's Bianca-inspired looks revealed
Mastermind behind Kim Kardashian's Bianca-inspired looks revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'got to listen to PR people': 'Row back!'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'got to listen to PR people': 'Row back!'
Ariana Grande's brother greenlights Ethan Slater romance
Ariana Grande's brother greenlights Ethan Slater romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry insensitivity puts down 'struggling families'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry insensitivity puts down 'struggling families'
Prince Harry ‘upset' as defamed Prince Andrew gets beloved home: Report
Prince Harry ‘upset' as defamed Prince Andrew gets beloved home: Report
Chrissy Teigen cannot 'handle the spice' after welcoming Esti: 'I'm Thai'
Chrissy Teigen cannot 'handle the spice' after welcoming Esti: 'I'm Thai'
Kim Kardashian confesses she cannot live with Kanye West kids
Kim Kardashian confesses she cannot live with Kanye West kids