Tyla makes shock admission about Britney Spears comparisons

Tyla reportedly thinks that her comparison with Britney Spears is "getting boring."

As fans will be aware, after the songstress released her hit track Water last year, fans were quick to point out that the song’s video seemed similar to that of Britney Spears’ I’m A Slave 4 U.

While Britney may be called as the 'Princess of Pop', Tyla seemingly enjoys her individuality in the music industry, and does not like being compared to her.

In a recent interview with Dazed, the 22-year-old remarked, "Honestly, when people bring up these references, most of the time there was never a reference.

"It’s never, 'Make the video look completely like this.' It’s getting boring now," she expressed her frustration with these comparisons by saying.

Emphasizing the innovation and uniqueness of her video songs, she declared, "We have so many cool things of this time, new creatives. I just love working with people who have new and fresh ideas."

"Even the dances that we come up with, it’s literally random people who just did something they felt in the moment which just caught on and now the world is doing it," Tyla added before moving to another topic.