Ray J reveals why he and brandy 'Never' had sibling rivalry

Ray J has some really uncommon chemistry with his sister Brandy.



The 43-year-old singer revealed that he ‘never’ ever had any kind of sibling rivalry with his sister while growing up.

On Wednesday, June 5 during the Club Shay Shay’s latest episode, the R&B singer said, “Nah, not at all. What's crazy is like, never.”

He told the host, Shannon Sharpe, “Because I just never — I never wanted to work that hard. You get what I'm saying? It had to be a little bit more fun.”

But the siblings had a bit of argument ‘in the beginning stages’ while Ray was discussing ‘the greatest producers in the universe’.

Ray J recalled, “I was telling 'em (Brandy and Rodney Jerkins) that Pharrell [Williams] is one of the greatest producers in the universe and the songs that we got is killing everything.”

"And they were just really s****** on us at the time,” he continued.

His sister was seemingly on Rodney’s side because at the time, “everybody in the world was working with Rodney, it was the new Never Say Never album, it was Michael Jackson…”

Despite Ray's admiration for Pharrell he collaborated with Rodney in One Wish song and it was ‘a massive record’ and the Save Last Dance 2 star said thathe wanted Pharrell and Chad to be part of it.

Later in the conversation, Ray revealed that Brandy once got pissed at him for getting her face tattooed on his leg.