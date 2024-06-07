 
Geo News

Hoda Kotb teaches daughters powerful lessons on beauty and self-acceptance

Hoda Kotb shares daughters Haley and Hope with her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Hoda Kotb teaches daughters powerful lessons on beauty and self-acceptance

Hoda Kotb is setting some goals of how a mother should teach daughters what real beauty is.

During the latest episode of her podcast Making Space aired on June 5, the 59-year-old host walked down memory lane when her 7-year-old daughter, Haley asked a question about dieting.

“My mom and my sister and I were talking, and my sister said something about going on a diet,” Kotb recalled.

Kotb who is a mother of two daughters Haley and 4 year old Hope, revealed that her eldest kid had no clue about diet

“And Haley, who’s 7, said, ‘What’s a diet?'... She [doesn’t] know because we’ve never said it,” she continued.

To which Kotb responded, "I didn’t say a word. I wasn’t like, 'We don’t talk about that in our house.' You know, I just let it ride,”

Moreover, the Today with Hoda and Jenna host also talked about teaching her daughters ‘that flawed is beautiful’.

Kotb noted another interaction with her daughter, saying, “I walk around with stains, and Haley goes, 'You've got a stain on your shirt.'”

“I go, 'Exactly. Let's go out.' But I want her to know that flawed is beautiful, that broken crayons still color, like all the things that we need.”

