Joe Keery breaks silence over breakup with Maika Monroe

Joe Keery has finally broken his silence over splitting up with Maika Monroe after more than a year.



In the latest interview with Variety, the 32-year-old actor revealed when he and Monroe exactly broke up and how he handled his emotions.

The former couple started dating in 2017 but it was unknown when Keery and the It Follows star parted their ways however the duo was last publicly spotted in March at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

He revealed that at the time of his break up, he was leaving Rome for the filming of his new series Finally Dawn in Calgary.

The Stranger Things actor told the outlet, “I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work.”

Keery said he never especially worked out but somehow he ended up doing so.

“(I) started working out a bunch and changed my diet a little bit. I’ve never really done that for a job. I think it kind of informed me physically.”

Moreover, he added that “being able to roll with the punches and buckle in” helped him work with all drastic life changes including home and break up.

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe Split Rumors

It is pertinent to mention that before Keery spoke to the oulet, the former couple never talked about their break up nor they officially confirmed.

The speculation first came when TMZ obtained Monroe’s PDA-packed photos with Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez in October 2023.