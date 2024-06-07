Kate Middleton breaks silence as King Charles, Prince William mark 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has expressed her true feelings as King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and other members of the royal family marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.



First, as the palace shared photos of the King, the Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla from Portsmouth on the eve of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Kate Middleton broke her silence and reacted to the event.

The royal family says in the caption of the post, “Today in Portsmouth, The King, The Queen and The Prince of Wales joined veterans, Heads of State, and members of the public to remember the troops who, 80 years ago, were preparing for D-Day and an uncertain fate in France.

“The commemorative event told the stories of some of the individuals involved in the largest seaborne invasion in military history.

Kate Middleton reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.

King Charles and Queen attended the main commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer organised by the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion, and the palace shared photos on Instagram.

The Princess of Wales was the first to like the post.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton did not join King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla as she is undergoing cancer treatment.