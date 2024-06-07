Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news

Trina McGee is experiencing sheer joy after experiencing pregnancy for the fourth time.



“Just sheer joy, sheer joy, and I don’t partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it,” she told Entertainment Tonight a day after announcing her pregnancy on June 3.

Trina, 54, also talked about how much the pregnancy means to her and shared her only focus for now.

“I am so happy,” she continued. “I have been blessed, and that’s it. And all I’m concerned about — I only have one job now — is to have this baby, and that’s what I’m about.” Trina said of her first child with actor, director, and producer husband Marcello Thedford.

For those unversed, the couple have been married for 16 years after they first met 28 years ago in Rome while shooting Sylvester Stallone's 1996 film, Daylight.

Trina has opened up about wanting a baby with Marcello for quite a while and decided to experiment with herbal remedies at the age of 54 after facing multiple failures to conceive.

The Boy Meets World star is already mom to Ramia, 31, Langston, 29 and Ezra, 25. She shares two of her children with ex husband Courtland Davis and another with a former partner.