 
Geo News

Prince William meets man who mocked Kate Middleton before cancer admission

Prince William’s face to face meeting with the man who mocked Kate Middleton before her cancer revelation had been shared

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Prince William meets man who mocked Kate Middleton before cancer admission

Prince William recently had a meeting with the royal that mocked Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photoshop fail, that erupted all over social media.

For those unversed, the mocking in question relates to a comment made over the photoshop fiasco where the European royal joked that his family portraits aren’t Photoshopped.

The event in question where the two met was the international commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings, Omaha Beach in France.

Accoding to Newsweek, the event also featured other prominent figures like the US president Joe Biden, the King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands as well as former French president Emmanuel Macron.

In regards to Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, it is believed that fans should not expect her returning to public life, well until 2025 as she has been advised rest, by her doctors.

Her cancer is also one in a long line, revealed just after King Charles’ as well as Sarah Ferguson’s.

Meghan Markle unfazed by King Charles' problems
Meghan Markle unfazed by King Charles' problems
Why Shailene Woodley doesn't want to be called an ‘activist'
Why Shailene Woodley doesn't want to be called an ‘activist'
Will Smith reveals the ‘best movie he ever made'
Will Smith reveals the ‘best movie he ever made'
Queen Camilla has exiled Prince Harry
Queen Camilla has exiled Prince Harry
Duke of Westminster pays homage to Prince Harry despite wedding snub
Duke of Westminster pays homage to Prince Harry despite wedding snub
‘White Collar' creator credits THIS other show for reboot starring Matt Bomer
‘White Collar' creator credits THIS other show for reboot starring Matt Bomer
Britney Spears ‘paranoid' of her family's ulterior motives: Report
Britney Spears ‘paranoid' of her family's ulterior motives: Report
Sarah Ferguson follows in footsteps of King Charles, Prince William
Sarah Ferguson follows in footsteps of King Charles, Prince William
Jennifer Lopez's path to ‘rebuild' her brand laid bare
Jennifer Lopez's path to ‘rebuild' her brand laid bare
Kate Middleton refuses to recede into the shadows after waiting 10 years
Kate Middleton refuses to recede into the shadows after waiting 10 years
Prince Harry misses major chance to reconcile with Prince William
Prince Harry misses major chance to reconcile with Prince William
Prince Harry keeping up with Westminster's wedding updates with 'a broken heart'
Prince Harry keeping up with Westminster's wedding updates with 'a broken heart'