Prince William meets man who mocked Kate Middleton before cancer admission

Prince William recently had a meeting with the royal that mocked Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photoshop fail, that erupted all over social media.

For those unversed, the mocking in question relates to a comment made over the photoshop fiasco where the European royal joked that his family portraits aren’t Photoshopped.

The event in question where the two met was the international commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings, Omaha Beach in France.

Accoding to Newsweek, the event also featured other prominent figures like the US president Joe Biden, the King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands as well as former French president Emmanuel Macron.

In regards to Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, it is believed that fans should not expect her returning to public life, well until 2025 as she has been advised rest, by her doctors.

Her cancer is also one in a long line, revealed just after King Charles’ as well as Sarah Ferguson’s.