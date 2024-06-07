Sarah Ferguson follows in footsteps of King Charles, Prince William

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson followed in the footsteps of King Charles and Prince William to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a photo of King Charles with veterans with a heartfelt note to mark the event.

She writes, “Today we mark 80 years since the D-Day landings. We remember and honour the service and sacrifice of all those who, with our Allies, turned the tide of World War Two and changed history by rescuing us from tyranny.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother further said: “The debt we owe them is eternal and must never be forgotten. We will remember them. #DDay80 #DDayanniversary #DDayveterans.”

Earlier, from Wednesday 5th June to Thursday 6th June 2024, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William, joined by other members of the royal family, remembered the sacrifices made by troops during the historic military operation at a series of events to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.