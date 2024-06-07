‘White Collar' creator credits THIS other show for reboot starring Matt Bomer

A 'White Collar' reboot is on the way with Matt Bomer returning as the lead

White Collar is getting a reboot starring original lead Matt Bomer, says creator Jeff Eastin.

“We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script,” Jeff said during a panel at Variety’s TV Fest on Thursday.

Bomer, Tim DeKay and Tiffani Thiessen were present at the panel and will also be seen in the reboot.

DeKay chimed in, saying, “It’s a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show. And it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.”

Eastin went on to note that he left the 2014 series finale “open” so a reboot would be possible.

“If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup,” he said. “I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope."

He then noted how Suits becoming a Netflix streaming hit paved the way for White Collar.

He said: "But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.'”