David Iacono joins Scarlett Johansson in new 'Jurassic World' movie

The Summer I Turned Pretty star David Iacono joins Scarlett Johansson, famed for her role as Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe for the new Jurassic World movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Gareth Edwards' not-yet-titled Jurassic World movie is set to begin its production in mid June 2023 and will release in July 2025.

The film is penned by Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park's original writer David Koepp meanwhile, Steven Spielberg will serve as the executive producer with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

Universal revealed little about the plot of the film except that it will feature a new storyline with dinosaurs.

Besides Iacono and Johansson will also feature ensemble cast including Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Gracia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend and Luna Blaise.

This new Jurassic World installment, latest in a successful franchise that has grossed over $6 billion worldwide, follows the successful Chris Pratt-led trilogy, which concluded with the 2022 film Jurassic World Dominion.