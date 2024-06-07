 
Meghan Markle is drawing up a new plan of attack

Experts warn Meghan Markle is drawing up a new plan of attack

June 07, 2024

Meghan Markle has reportedly been drawing up a new plan of attack and fans are in a frenzy.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

The insider began everything by revealing, “Meghan and Harry aren’t surprised that the royals have found fault with their tour of Nigeria, they’re disappointed for sure, but not surprised.”

“And they’re certainly not going to let their negativity stop them from arranging more tours,” either they also noted.

“As far as they’re concerned, things in Nigeria couldn’t have gone better and it’s really got them excited about all the possibilities.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “Meghan’s now drawing up a new plan of attack, basically a blueprint of how to put together more tours in the most streamlined and effective way possible.”

