Queen Camilla has exiled Prince Harry

Prince Harry has reportedly found himself being exiled by Queen Camilla and Prince William.

These revelations and claims have been brought to light by an inside source close to OK Magazine.

The insider in question began the chat by warning how non-existent the family’s relationship is like with Prince Harry.

According to the insider, “The lines of communication to Harry are virtually nonexistent now.”

And the way Prince William and Queen Camilla “see it, he’s out of the fold and exiled at this point”.

To make matters worse, he is also barely tolerated at best,” at this point.

This divide has also been referenced in an admission by a separate source that admits Prince Harry should not even expect any sort of update regarding the Princess of Wales beforehand, for he will find out about her return to public duties the same day as the rest of the world.