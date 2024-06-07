 
Geo News

Queen Camilla has exiled Prince Harry

Prince Harry has wound up being exiled by Queen Camilla

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Queen Camilla has exiled Prince Harry

Prince Harry has reportedly found himself being exiled by Queen Camilla and Prince William.

These revelations and claims have been brought to light by an inside source close to OK Magazine.

The insider in question began the chat by warning how non-existent the family’s relationship is like with Prince Harry.

According to the insider, “The lines of communication to Harry are virtually nonexistent now.”

And the way Prince William and Queen Camilla “see it, he’s out of the fold and exiled at this point”.

To make matters worse, he is also barely tolerated at best,” at this point.

This divide has also been referenced in an admission by a separate source that admits Prince Harry should not even expect any sort of update regarding the Princess of Wales beforehand, for he will find out about her return to public duties the same day as the rest of the world.

Will Smith reveals the ‘best movie he ever made'
Will Smith reveals the ‘best movie he ever made'
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry with 'sweet' anecdote
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry with 'sweet' anecdote
Duke of Westminster pays homage to Prince Harry despite wedding snub
Duke of Westminster pays homage to Prince Harry despite wedding snub
‘White Collar' creator credits THIS other show for reboot starring Matt Bomer
‘White Collar' creator credits THIS other show for reboot starring Matt Bomer
Britney Spears ‘paranoid' of her family's ulterior motives: Report
Britney Spears ‘paranoid' of her family's ulterior motives: Report
Sarah Ferguson follows in footsteps of King Charles, Prince William
Sarah Ferguson follows in footsteps of King Charles, Prince William
Jennifer Lopez's path to ‘rebuild' her brand laid bare
Jennifer Lopez's path to ‘rebuild' her brand laid bare
Kate Middleton refuses to recede into the shadows after waiting 10 years
Kate Middleton refuses to recede into the shadows after waiting 10 years
Prince Harry misses major chance to reconcile with Prince William
Prince Harry misses major chance to reconcile with Prince William
Prince Harry keeping up with Westminster's wedding updates with 'a broken heart'
Prince Harry keeping up with Westminster's wedding updates with 'a broken heart'
Prince William's head hanging low as he appears solo at Westminster's wedding
Prince William's head hanging low as he appears solo at Westminster's wedding
Queen Camilla forcing King Charles to strain relationship with Prince Andrew?
Queen Camilla forcing King Charles to strain relationship with Prince Andrew?