Prince Harry feels ‘genuine regret' on missing Duke of Westminster's wedding

Prince Harry was absent Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor's wedding with Olivia Henson

Prince Harry’s absence at the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor's wedding with Olivia Henson shows the rift with his brother Prince William couldn’t be “wider.”

Harry, the Duke of Sussex was missing at the wedding at Chester, where his brother the Prince of Wales acted as an usher. William was spotted beaming happily as the couple exchanged their vows.

Weighing in on Harry’s absence at his close friend’s wedding, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express: "Harry’s non-appearance [on Friday] at the wedding of the year [was] inevitable.”

"It should be noted that he and Meghan don’t attend anything comparable in California,” he noted.

"He would surely not be human if he did not feel genuine regret as his friendship with Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster reportedly endures, and so many of his friends in his former life were there,” continued the expert.

Fitzwilliams noted that William’s presence made Harry think that he couldn’t attend the ceremony: "With William being an usher, it is a sad sign of the rift between the brothers that he felt he could not be present.”

"After the extraordinary briefings when he was last in Britain for the Invictus Service at St Paul’s, as to whether his father was too busy to see him and if there was enough security at a royal palace which he was reportedly offered, it is clear that the rift in the Royal Family could not be wider," he concluded.