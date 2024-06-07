 
Geo News

Prince Harry feels ‘genuine regret' on missing Duke of Westminster's wedding

Prince Harry was absent Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor's wedding with Olivia Henson

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Prince Harry was absent Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor's wedding with Olivia Henson

Prince Harry’s absence at the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor's wedding with Olivia Henson shows the rift with his brother Prince William couldn’t be “wider.”

Harry, the Duke of Sussex was missing at the wedding at Chester, where his brother the Prince of Wales acted as an usher. William was spotted beaming happily as the couple exchanged their vows.

Weighing in on Harry’s absence at his close friend’s wedding, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express: "Harry’s non-appearance [on Friday] at the wedding of the year [was] inevitable.”

"It should be noted that he and Meghan don’t attend anything comparable in California,” he noted.

"He would surely not be human if he did not feel genuine regret as his friendship with Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster reportedly endures, and so many of his friends in his former life were there,” continued the expert.

Fitzwilliams noted that William’s presence made Harry think that he couldn’t attend the ceremony: "With William being an usher, it is a sad sign of the rift between the brothers that he felt he could not be present.”

"After the extraordinary briefings when he was last in Britain for the Invictus Service at St Paul’s, as to whether his father was too busy to see him and if there was enough security at a royal palace which he was reportedly offered, it is clear that the rift in the Royal Family could not be wider," he concluded. 

Meghan Markle is drawing up a new plan of attack
Meghan Markle is drawing up a new plan of attack
Taylor Swift branded as 'powerhouse' because of 'resilience,' 'drive'
Taylor Swift branded as 'powerhouse' because of 'resilience,' 'drive'
Meghan Markle unfazed by King Charles' problems
Meghan Markle unfazed by King Charles' problems
Why Shailene Woodley doesn't want to be called an ‘activist'
Why Shailene Woodley doesn't want to be called an ‘activist'
Prince William meets man who mocked Kate Middleton before cancer admission
Prince William meets man who mocked Kate Middleton before cancer admission
Will Smith reveals the ‘best movie he ever made'
Will Smith reveals the ‘best movie he ever made'
Queen Camilla has exiled Prince Harry
Queen Camilla has exiled Prince Harry
Duke of Westminster pays homage to Prince Harry despite wedding snub
Duke of Westminster pays homage to Prince Harry despite wedding snub
‘White Collar' creator credits THIS other show for reboot starring Matt Bomer
‘White Collar' creator credits THIS other show for reboot starring Matt Bomer
Britney Spears ‘paranoid' of her family's ulterior motives: Report
Britney Spears ‘paranoid' of her family's ulterior motives: Report
Sarah Ferguson follows in footsteps of King Charles, Prince William
Sarah Ferguson follows in footsteps of King Charles, Prince William
Jennifer Lopez's path to ‘rebuild' her brand laid bare
Jennifer Lopez's path to ‘rebuild' her brand laid bare