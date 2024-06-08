 
Geo News

Travis Kelce seeks acting advice from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce is set to make his acting debut in 'Grotesquerie'

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Travis Kelce seeks acting advice from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne Johansson has some really good advice for Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce.

According to The Sun report, sources have revealed that as Kelce embarks on his acting career he has been taking advice from Johnson.

"They have been speaking to each other a lot recently," the source stated.

Insider added, "They spent hours at his house talking about their life, careers, and ambitions. The Rock is the person whose path he wants to follow."

The NFL star is set to make his Hollywood debut in Ryan Murphy's new series Grotesquerie.

On May 7, Niecy Nash, who will also be starring alongside the three-Super-Bowl-winner welcomed him to the cast on Instagram.

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!" she wrote in the caption.

Notably, Kelce is also set to appear in the series Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? after receiving his first acting offer earlier this year.

Travis Kelce have been under the spotlight since he started dating the Lover hitmaker in September 2023.

