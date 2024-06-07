 
Geo News

MrBeast announces date for 'biggest video ever' release

MrBeast teased yet another exciting collaboration shortly after his success of becoming the most subscribed YouTuber

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

MrBeast announces date for 'biggest video ever' release

MrBeast just excited his fans with yet another exciting collaboration that he might have up his sleeve.

The 26-year-old content creator took to his official Instagram account to tease his mystery project from a single group photo.

In the uploaded click, many famous YouTubers and content creators can be spotted as each of them wore the same blue coloured track suits and shirts, bearing their names.

As MrBeast, who is also referred to as Jimmy Donaldson, posed in the center front wearing a black ensemble with a white shirt within.

Announcing the release date for the video, he captioned the post, “Just filmed our biggest video ever! still working on the edit, video comes out July 13th!”

Many fans took to the comments section to express their thrill over the announcement. One fan wrote, “Mrbeast is literally Thanos of Youtube” while another stated, “Bro summoned the avengers of YouTube.”

Some notable figures that can be spotted in the pictures are, Logan Paul, Jaiden Dittfach, commonly known as Jaiden Animations on YouTube, Osama Marwah, one of the most successful vloggers and Lexi Brooke Rivera, the sister of internet personality, Brent Rivera.

Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half' video
Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half'
Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news
Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news
Lindsay Hubbard calls out Carl Radke for framing her as the villian
Lindsay Hubbard calls out Carl Radke for framing her as the villian
Jax Taylor makes 'serious' cheating allegations against Brittany Cartwright
Jax Taylor makes 'serious' cheating allegations against Brittany Cartwright
Jennifer Aniston gets emotional reflecting on 'Friends' legacy
Jennifer Aniston gets emotional reflecting on 'Friends' legacy
'Hunger Games' movie based on Suzanne Collins' new book coming soon
'Hunger Games' movie based on Suzanne Collins' new book coming soon
Kate Winslet reveals her prep for the tricky accent in 'The Regime'
Kate Winslet reveals her prep for the tricky accent in 'The Regime'
Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed
Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed
Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song
Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song
Cara Delevingne says she 'can't imagine life without' Minke on second anniversary
Cara Delevingne says she 'can't imagine life without' Minke on second anniversary
Taylor Swift's childish tantrum resurfaces: 'But daddy I love him'
Taylor Swift's childish tantrum resurfaces: 'But daddy I love him'
Lauren Sánchez's fiance Jeff Bezos & ex boyfriend attend family gathering
Lauren Sánchez's fiance Jeff Bezos & ex boyfriend attend family gathering