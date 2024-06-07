MrBeast announces date for 'biggest video ever' release

MrBeast just excited his fans with yet another exciting collaboration that he might have up his sleeve.

The 26-year-old content creator took to his official Instagram account to tease his mystery project from a single group photo.

In the uploaded click, many famous YouTubers and content creators can be spotted as each of them wore the same blue coloured track suits and shirts, bearing their names.

As MrBeast, who is also referred to as Jimmy Donaldson, posed in the center front wearing a black ensemble with a white shirt within.

Announcing the release date for the video, he captioned the post, “Just filmed our biggest video ever! still working on the edit, video comes out July 13th!”

Many fans took to the comments section to express their thrill over the announcement. One fan wrote, “Mrbeast is literally Thanos of Youtube” while another stated, “Bro summoned the avengers of YouTube.”

Some notable figures that can be spotted in the pictures are, Logan Paul, Jaiden Dittfach, commonly known as Jaiden Animations on YouTube, Osama Marwah, one of the most successful vloggers and Lexi Brooke Rivera, the sister of internet personality, Brent Rivera.