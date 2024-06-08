Sabrina Carpenter gushes over beau Barry Keoghan's role in ‘Please Please Please' video

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan appear together in ‘Please Please Please’ video

Sabrina Carpenter is all praise for her beau Barry Keoghan for his appearance in her music video for Please Please Please.

Discussing the video, Sabrina told Vogue: "I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video cause he is just magic on screen."

The video’s stylist Ron Hartleben spilled on working with the couple, telling the publication, "It’s super weird and very meta. They’re essentially playing themselves in this really elevated and theatrical way that is not themselves at all."



"There were moments where we’d try something and Sabrina would go, I don’t think she’d wear this. And I’d be like well, would you? With Barry, his wardrobe was very much his idea," he said.

The video was released on June 6, with the Feather singer taking to Instagram to announce: "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE OUT NOW (kiss emoji) Directed by the brilliant @bardiazeinali Shot by the superb Sean Price Williams. Starring the one and only @keoghan92 !!!!!!!."

Meanwhile, the Saltburn star also promoted the video on his Instagram account, writing, "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE (camera and music emojis) What we sayin Darlin?!!@sabrinacarpenter."

Sabrina replied in the comments, writing a line from the song, "I heard that you’re an actor!"