Celine Dion explains stiff-person syndrome feels 'like strangling'

Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome back in 2022, affecting her singing career

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Celine Dion explains Stiff-person syndrome feels 'like strangling' 

Céline Dion recently opened up about her experience with stiff-person syndrome and how it has affected her life.

In a conversation on the Today Show, the iconic singer discussed the impact her disorder has left on her ability to sing.

For the unversed, the 56-year-old songstress shared the news of her having been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome back in December 2022 which led her to cancel all her performances.

Dion’s conversation on the show also marks the first televised interview about her health ever since this revelation.

The five-time Grammy winner mentioned that the condition affects not just her singing but every aspect of her life as it causes trouble in day-to-day activities such as walking and cooking.

Expressing her love for singing, she also shared, "All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most.”

With regards to how specifically how her singing is impacted, Céline Dion revealed, “It's like somebody is strangling you. It’s like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx.”

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare disease, with no cure, that causes muscle spasms that render the affected person very weak. 

