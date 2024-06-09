 
Geo News

Jessica Alba opens up about the rollercoaster ride of marriage

Jessica Alba shares three kids with husband Cash Warren

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Jessica Alba opens up about the rollercoaster ride of marriage

Jessica Alba, married to Cash Warren for 16 years, recently opened up about the ups and downs of marriage.

In an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Alba discussed the challenges and rewards of long-term relationships.

She said, "In love, you go through that [first] two and a half years, which is not real. And then after that, the reality of what your relationship is comes together."

"And you are either gonna choose to be family or not, And I think, with chosen family, you ebb and flow," Alba added.

The Eye actress emphasized that tough times in marriage are not permanent, and couples can find their way back to each other.

Reflecting on her journey with Warren, the mother of three kids noted, "during those early days, it feels like we'll never find our way back to each other. But we keep choosing to figure it out."

Alba gushed over her husband, describing him as a "ride-or-die" partner who has seen her through various phases of life.

Joe Jonas breaks cover after Demi Moore romance rumours
Joe Jonas breaks cover after Demi Moore romance rumours
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri enjoys weekend with fun activity
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri enjoys weekend with fun activity
Kanye West demands shocking favour from the worker?
Kanye West demands shocking favour from the worker?
Taylor Swift treats Swifties with surprising mashup song
Taylor Swift treats Swifties with surprising mashup song
Big blow to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage?
Big blow to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage?
HBO swings the axe on ‘Tokyo Vice'
HBO swings the axe on ‘Tokyo Vice'
Andrew Walker working on next 'James Bond Christmas movie'?
Andrew Walker working on next 'James Bond Christmas movie'?
Lainey Wilson calls Grand Ole Opry induction 'biggest honour'
Lainey Wilson calls Grand Ole Opry induction 'biggest honour'
'How I Met Your Mother' star arrested for stabbing ex more than 20 times
'How I Met Your Mother' star arrested for stabbing ex more than 20 times
Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere
Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere
Ariana Grande gives insights into 'the boy is mine' behind the scenes
Ariana Grande gives insights into 'the boy is mine' behind the scenes
Ed Sheeran admits he does not have 'an active working phone'
Ed Sheeran admits he does not have 'an active working phone'