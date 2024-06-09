Jessica Alba opens up about the rollercoaster ride of marriage

Jessica Alba, married to Cash Warren for 16 years, recently opened up about the ups and downs of marriage.

In an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Alba discussed the challenges and rewards of long-term relationships.

She said, "In love, you go through that [first] two and a half years, which is not real. And then after that, the reality of what your relationship is comes together."

"And you are either gonna choose to be family or not, And I think, with chosen family, you ebb and flow," Alba added.

The Eye actress emphasized that tough times in marriage are not permanent, and couples can find their way back to each other.

Reflecting on her journey with Warren, the mother of three kids noted, "during those early days, it feels like we'll never find our way back to each other. But we keep choosing to figure it out."

Alba gushed over her husband, describing him as a "ride-or-die" partner who has seen her through various phases of life.