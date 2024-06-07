 
Geo News

'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.

Hoa Xuande played the role of a spy referred to as ‘The Captain’ in the HBO series

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Hoa Xuande highlighted the positive experience working on the HBO series The Sympathizer alongside Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.

The 36-year-old Australian actor told People magazine how much he is impressed by the support he received from his costars particularly Oh who stood by him and advocated for him during filming.

"Sandra really stood by me throughout all of the shooting period because she knew what it was like for a young actor to start out," Xuande said to the outlet.

He further gushed over Oh saying, “She really spoke up on my behalf when I felt like I couldn't. I really appreciated that."

Moreover, Downey Jr. gave some really important tips and created a comfortable, supportive environment, he noted, “Robert is just the most funny, down to earth, self-deprecating, silly kind of guy to work with.”

“He really made me feel like I was working with just another actor and he really was supportive and generous in helping me just be confident in my choices,” Xuande added.

Additionally, for Xuande’s exceptional work in the leading role for the HBO series, he was nominated for a Gotham TV Award.

