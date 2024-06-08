'Bold and the Beautiful' star Thorsten Kaye pays unusual tribute at Daytime Emmys

Thorsten Kaye wasn't a huge fan of award shows until he was honoured with the prestigious accolade last night.



The Bold and the Beautiful star clinched the outstanding lead performance award in the daytime drama series: actor category for his role as Ridge Forrester for the television soap opera.

Kaye, 58, not only expressed gratitude for the honour but also shared how the award changed his impression of award shows.

"I gotta be very honest, I don't like award shows," Kaye shrugged before joking, "I didn't like award shows until tonight. Now they make perfect sense!"



The seasoned actor also spoke of the often overlooked aspects that make one a winner.

"The other thing that doesn't make sense is that anyone could do this alone. We can't. You need a great boss who sees you hears, you need a cast that tolerates you," he continued. "You need a whole village of people that have agreed that they're not going to let you drown, not tonight. I have all of that so thank you."

He also thanked his family as he concluded his speech on the LA stage at Daytime Emmys. "I've got Marlowe and McKenna, being your dad is the greatest honor of my life."

Kaye then honored his wife, saying, "Susan, thank you for this beautiful kids and everything that you sacrificed did not go unnoticed. Thank you. Honey, I love you."

The lineup for lead actor was dominated by esteemed contenders from CBS shows, including The Young and the Restless' Eric Braeden, The Bold and the Beautiful's Kaye, Scott Clifton and John McCook and Days of Our Lives star Eric Martsolf.

