King Charles leaves Prince Harry 'deeply upset' with new plans

King Charles has reportedly left his younger son Prince Harry 'deeply upset' as the monarch is forcing Prince Andrew to move into the Duke’s former residence, the Frogmore Cottage.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals, were officially evicted from the Frogmore Cottage last year.

Now, the monarch is forcing Prince Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed, "However deep the rift with his father and brother, Harry always had hopes that he and Meghan might eventually be allowed to re-establish Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as their UK base."

The royal expert further claimed Prince Harry would be ‘deeply upset’ at the prospect of his uncle Prince Andrew moving into Frogmore – a very real prospect as King Charles insists that Andrew cannot continue to live at Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion on the Windsor estate where Andrew has lived for decades.

Quinn went on saying, "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once – it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore."