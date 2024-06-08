 
Geo News

Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to give Princess Diana peace 'for her boys'

Prince Harry wants to mend rift with the Royals for the sake of Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Prince Harry is keen on resolving tensions with the Royal Family for the sake of his deceased mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in the US with wife Meghan Markle, wants to revive his relationship with father, King Charles, and elder brother, Prince William, for the sake of peace offering.

In his book 2023 book Spare, Harry wrote: "I'd come to those gardens because I wanted peace. I wanted it more than anything. I wanted it for my family’s sake, and for my own—but also for hers."

Harry also added that Diana "strove for peace" and was "always working to bring peace to someone somewhere". 

"I knew how desperately she would want—no, did want— peace between her boys, and between us two and Pa," Harry further wrote.

This comes as Prince Harry also skips the Duke of Westminster wedding, after a private phone call with the groom.

A source at the time told The Sun: "Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it's unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness."

