King Charles hands over major role to Prince William amid abdication rumours

King Charles has handed over an important role to Prince William amid rumours he might abdicate the throne because of his cancer battle.



Filling in for his cancer-stricken father, the Prince of Wales is set to make history by leading the ceremonial welcome for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan.

This event will highlight William's growing role and will also prepare him for future royal duties. However, it is pertinent to note here that it is not the first time that a son will fill in for their parent.

Speaking with The Express, Brittani Barger, co-founder of Royal News, revealed that Charles did the same for his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I think it’s an honour for the monarch to entrust their heir to do such an important job,” she said of William taking Charles’ place.

“And it’s good preparation for when William will one day be king,” she added.

The expert went on to highlight how Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s visit to the UK would benefit the country.

“The state visit will serve as a way to strengthen the relationship between Japan and the UK,” she said. “This visit has been in the works for a long time so I think everyone will be excited that it is finally getting to take place.”

“Emperor Naruhito studied in the UK so it will be a nice welcome back for him. The Japanese Imperial Family has several members who have studied for a time in the UK so they are familiar with the country.”