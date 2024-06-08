Natalie Portman shows signs of moving on from Benjamin Millepied divorce

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorced after 11 years of marriage

Natalie Portman is moving on from Benjamin Millepied divorce and living her best life with her friends.

"Natalie is her confident self [again]," the source told Us Weekly, noting that the May-December star has "a lighter step" and "more joy" in her eyes now.

“She’s really coming into her own self-happiness,” they added.

"She’s focused on her kids [son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7] and work for now, [but] Natalie has started going out with friends and living her best life," the source revealed.

"It took her a while to get her smile back after the divorce, but she has turned a corner," they noted.

"It was short-lived and it is over. He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the insider said of Millepied’s affair.

"Deciding to take the ring off was a huge decision," another insider explained. "Natalie tried to forgive Benjamin, to look at all sides of the situation. She considered every way to salvage the marriage, but she realized it would never be the same, because the betrayal was too deep."

Natalie Portman was married to Benjamin Millepied for 11 years and finalized the divorce this March.