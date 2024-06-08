 
Kate Middleton wants to 'stay in hiding' before 'nerve wracking' task

Kate Middleton has a nerve wracking thing to do even before her public appearance

June 08, 2024

Kate Middleton is getting her rest amid her cancer treatment and will take her time in returning to the spotlight.

“She’s still recovering, and her doctors haven’t given her the green light to get back to work fulltime yet. Going through chemotherapy has been particularly rough on her,” the source told In Touch

“Kate was already skinny to begin with, so she’s very frail and afraid she won’t be able to give her all to an official engagement right now.”

The source said that Kate will take her time as she wants to return to public duties looking her best. “She’s been away so long that she’ll be under the intense glare of the spotlight — people will be analyzing every tiny detail of her appearance,” they explained.

Kate “wouldn’t want to show up looking anything less than her best. Everyone has always expected her to be perfect at all times,” they noted.

They also claimed that the Princess of Wales will release another video before appearing in public, and noted that "even that will be nerve-wracking."

Kate “has been subjected to so many conspiracy theories since she got sick. Who knows what people will come up with next?” they said.

“It’s sad because she could do a lot of good if she visited fellow cancer patients as Charles did recently, and she’s under an enormous amount of pressure to get back to public service. But it’s also understandable that she’d want to stay in hiding,” the source concluded.

