 
Geo News

Demi Moore 'was already struggling' while dating Jon Cryer

Demi Moore suffered from substance addiction in the 1980s for which she went to rehab

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Demi Moore 'was already struggling' while dating Jon Cryer 

Jon Cryer just recalled his dynamics and relationship with former costar, Demi Moore.

The Disclosure star revealed in her memoir, Inside Out, she revealed that she had slept with the Two and a Half Men actor in 1984 while they were working together on the film, No Small Affair.

As the actors co-starred in the project, neither of the two were well known, and art took on the face of real life as they briefly dated while making the film.

“We dated for a short time while we were working on No Small Affair, but I guess our particular affair was, in fact, pretty small,” the 59-year-old said, who is featured in the new documentary BRATS, which is to stream on Hulu, June 13, directed by Andrew McCarthy.

“She was already struggling with a drug problem. One that I was blissfully unaware of until a couple of weeks before the movie ended," he further told PEOPLE.

In the 1980s the 61-year-old producer went to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction.

Demi Moore then remained sober for 20 years before relapsing in 2012, which led her back to rehab for her addiction problem as well an eating disorder, according the outlet.

Oprah Winfrey wishes Gayle King on account of Best Friends Day
Oprah Winfrey wishes Gayle King on account of Best Friends Day
Top 5 streaming shows to binge watch in June 2024
Top 5 streaming shows to binge watch in June 2024
Prince William ‘had to be' the one to attend royal wedding rather than Harry
Prince William ‘had to be' the one to attend royal wedding rather than Harry
Princess Diana was 'arrested' on Sarah Ferguson 'hen night': Here's Why
Princess Diana was 'arrested' on Sarah Ferguson 'hen night': Here's Why
Kate Middleton wants to ‘stay in hiding' before ‘nerve wracking' task
Kate Middleton wants to ‘stay in hiding' before ‘nerve wracking' task
Prince Harry in 'very sad' spot after missing pal's wedding for Prince William
Prince Harry in 'very sad' spot after missing pal's wedding for Prince William
Daytime Emmys: Melody Thomas, Edward Scott given Lifetime Achievement Award
Daytime Emmys: Melody Thomas, Edward Scott given Lifetime Achievement Award
Brad Pitt winning against Angelina in court at the cost of his children: Insider
Brad Pitt winning against Angelina in court at the cost of his children: Insider
King Charles at 'opposite end' as Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge
King Charles at 'opposite end' as Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge
Natalie Portman shows signs of moving on from Benjamin Millepied divorce
Natalie Portman shows signs of moving on from Benjamin Millepied divorce
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can never be like 'patriotic Beckhams'
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can never be like 'patriotic Beckhams'
Prince Andrew 'furious' after King Charles warning over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew 'furious' after King Charles warning over Royal Lodge