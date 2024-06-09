 
Penn Badgley swoons over Ariana Grande after working

Penn Badgley thanks Ariana Grande for adding him to her music video

June 09, 2024

Penn Badgley swoons over Ariana Grande after working 

Penn Badgley and Ariana Grande recently filmed The Boy Is Mine music video and the former is gushing over the dynamic pop icon after working with her.

Taking to Instagram, the You star thanked the Grammy winner saying, “The boy may be yours but the pleasure was all mine @arianagrande thank you for inviting me into your orbit for a moment & @christhedirector for building a little world to play in for a day."

The post shows a snap of the duo and the music video director Christian Breslauer in the behind-the-scenes on the set.

"Hey ma I’m in a music video! And in the presence of @brandy and @monicadenise ?? Honored to be alongside these icons," he captioned.

Ariana previously opened up about her liking for reimagining hit R&B tracks as she does in The Boy Is Mine which was the reimagination of Brandy and Monica's hit song from 1998.

"In a way, I was kind of like, ‘This is a very bad idea.’ But there is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad girl anthem, and this is an elevated version of that," she told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe.

