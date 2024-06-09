Celine Dion planning major comeback amid 'strangling' illness?

Celine Dion might be making a grand singing comeback despite her illness.

According to Daily Mail, the 56-year-old star is rumored to open the Olympic Games next month.

The update comes after the Canadian songstress claimed in a few interviews that she would never be able to perform again after she cancelled a world tour because of her stiff person syndrome last year.

But now reports by the Channel claim that the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker will be a part of one of the two acts to open the multi-sport international event in Paris 2024.

In April, Celine opened up about how she cancelled several gigs around the world while claiming that her illness is “like someone is strangling you.”

“Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, knees, calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself,” she had said in an interview with Vogue France.

Celine then sparked rumours that she may be opening the Olympics by saying that she wanted to “see the Eiffel Tower again.”

“I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again,” she had said.