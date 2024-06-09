ate Middleton pens a note filled with regret and hope straight from cancer treatment

Kate Middleton has just penned a note to the entire Regiment of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping of the Colour.

Her letter has also been shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) and touches on the regret she feels for not being able to fulfil her role as the honorary colonel.

For those unversed, the Trooping of Colour event marks the official birthday of the British monarch, and will take place on June 15th.

Her letter reads, “I wanted to write and let you know how proud of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping of the Colour.”

“I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate,” the Princess of Wales also added.

She also tugged at heartstrings when she added, “Being your Coloney remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

“Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved,” she also chimed in to add before signing off.