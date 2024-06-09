 
Prince Harry weaker in marriage: 'Meghan wants what Meghan gets'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have an equal partnership, says expert

June 09, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship dynamic has been touched upon by a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex is content with the Duchess' dominating nature and wants to be lead by his wife, says Tom Quinn. 

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively told The Mirror: "No one has ever doubted that Harry and Meghan do not have an equal partnership – when Harry famously said, ‘what Meghan wants Meghan gets,’ he neatly summed up the situation."

Quinn continued: "Harry has always come across as a lost little boy, overprotected by the Royal family as a child and then suffering the death of his mother he has always seemed unsure and indecisive, always searching for a strong partner who makes up for his own weakness. Meghan is very much that partner. She is ambitious, determined and a real fighter – Harry always tries to fight alongside her, but the battling, complaining Harry we see now did not exist before Meghan‘s arrival on the scene."

 "For now, Harry loves the fact that Meghan gives him some of the backbone he always lacked, but her dominance in the relationship may not always be welcome - what charms us and delights us early on in a relationship doesn’t always stand the test of time," he added.

