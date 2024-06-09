King Charles has first chat with Prince Harry since royal rift

A conversation has just taken place between King Charle said his son Prince Harry, and reports suggest it’s one of the firsts since the Duke’s worsened rifts.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn made these admissions about the inner workings of the duos’ relationship.

It has all been shared during his interview with The Mirror.

According to Mr Quinn, there have been conversations among the father and son, however it relating to the leaking stories.

According to the expert, “Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble.”

“And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey,” Mr Quinn also added.