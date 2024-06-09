 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement

Princess Eugenie posted the video message after Kate Middleton's letter was issued on social media

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her first social media post after Kate Middleton issued an emotional message via a letter.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared her video and wrote: “This Ocean’s Day I wanted to share why the ocean means so much to me.

“After reading the book The Outlaw Ocean by Ian Urbina, I realised just how important the ocean is to the whole world. Not only is it beautiful but it’s also vital for us to survive.”

“I’m extremely proud to be a blue marine foundation ambassador and supporter in all of the work that they do to protect the ocean and I urge you to support them in their work,” she said and added “This Ocean’s Day, let’s celebrate the ocean by sharing your ocean stories with me, either in the comments below this post or via my stories. I can’t wait to share them.”

Eugenie shared her social media post after Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton’s emotional statement in which the future queen feels regrets over missing royal event Colonel's Review.

In a letter to Irish Guards, Kate Middleton says: "I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news
Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news
Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'
Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'
King Charles has first chat with Prince Harry since royal rift
King Charles has first chat with Prince Harry since royal rift
Prince Harry weaker in marriage: 'Meghan wants what Meghan gets'
Prince Harry weaker in marriage: 'Meghan wants what Meghan gets'
'Furiosa' actor reveals 'Harry Potter's' Alan Rickman was his godfather
'Furiosa' actor reveals 'Harry Potter's' Alan Rickman was his godfather
Meghan Markle warned she'll never be as beloved as a Queen
Meghan Markle warned she'll never be as beloved as a Queen
Kate Middleton pens a note filled with regret and hope straight from cancer treatment
Kate Middleton pens a note filled with regret and hope straight from cancer treatment
Camilla Cabello talks 'life, love, career': 'Now is the time'
Camilla Cabello talks 'life, love, career': 'Now is the time'
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 'supportive' friendship with Nicole Kidman
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 'supportive' friendship with Nicole Kidman
Princess Diana's brother Charles issues a statement after divorce from third wife
Princess Diana's brother Charles issues a statement after divorce from third wife
Meghan Markle at risk of losing $100 million in 2025
Meghan Markle at risk of losing $100 million in 2025