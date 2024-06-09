Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her first social media post after Kate Middleton issued an emotional message via a letter.



Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared her video and wrote: “This Ocean’s Day I wanted to share why the ocean means so much to me.

“After reading the book The Outlaw Ocean by Ian Urbina, I realised just how important the ocean is to the whole world. Not only is it beautiful but it’s also vital for us to survive.”

“I’m extremely proud to be a blue marine foundation ambassador and supporter in all of the work that they do to protect the ocean and I urge you to support them in their work,” she said and added “This Ocean’s Day, let’s celebrate the ocean by sharing your ocean stories with me, either in the comments below this post or via my stories. I can’t wait to share them.”

Eugenie shared her social media post after Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton’s emotional statement in which the future queen feels regrets over missing royal event Colonel's Review.

In a letter to Irish Guards, Kate Middleton says: "I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”