Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'

Meghan Markle was not allowed to say certain words during the shoot of 'Suits'

June 09, 2024

Meghan Markle was banned from saying a particular word on her TV show 'Suits' for the sake of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who famously played Rachel Zane on the Netflix series, was  barred from saying 'poppycock' in order to avoid hurting British sentiments.

The show's TV producer and writer Aaron Korsch revealed the original line was meant to pay a nod to his in-laws.

"My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word 'poppycock.'

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the Royal Family did not want her saying the word."

"They didn’t want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth," he continued. "I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'c**k.' So, we had to change it to 'bulls***.'"

Commenting on Aaron's statement, Tiktok users were quick to add: "I think .. smart of the Royal family. The video would definitely be edited in some crazy ways."

Another agreed, writing: "The royals arent some celebrity family, they’re the living embodiment of the British state. It’s only right they consider this stuff." 

