Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit

Kanye West reportedly behaved inappropriately with his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta

June 09, 2024

Kanye West reportedly has eccentric intimacy desires, as per Dr. Jenn.  

As fans will be aware, the husband of Bianca Censori has been hit with another lawsuit for harassing and sending lewd texts to his ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, per BBC.

According to Us Media, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband pleasured himself while on the phone with her and was fixated on her relationship with boyfriends.

In addition to this, Lauren, who was fired by Kanye in 2022, also demanded a $3 million (£2.4 million) severance package.

Despite these allegations, the Vultures crooner claimed that his former worker is “trying to extort him” with her lies.

As per the latest findings of TMZ, the Couple’s Therapy star Dr. Jenn presented her thoughts on the father of four’s new lawsuit.

In her chat with the outlet, Jenn branded Kanye West as a “cuckold,” who is a person who likes to watch or hear about their partner getting intimate with people other than him.

This comes after the rapper’s former assistant claimed in her lawsuit filings that he once texted her regarding his eccentric desire to see his partner getting intimate with others, as per the report of TMZ

