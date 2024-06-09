King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry

Prince William and King Charles have been brought closer after to each other after Prince Harry's exit as a senior member of the Royal Family.

The Prince of Wales, who recently filled in for His Majesty on D-Day, has become a pillar of strength for his father in the absence of Prince Harry.

A friend told The Times: "If there was ever a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that is a chapter of the past. The King sees his son as a useful ally on family matters and increasingly in discharging the duties of nation and state." A source close to William meanwhile told the newspaper that the Prince of Wales "wants to support his father", especially amid "everything the King is going through with his treatment".



Meanwhile, Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror: "For the Duke of Sussex, looking on from the other side of the Atlantic, there will be some sadness. War is raging in the East of Europe right now and the Duke knows his presence not only captures headlines and boosts the Sussex brand, but helps tie war stories from the past to those in the present day. Likewise it is a loss for the Royal Family. The ageing King and Camilla with dutiful William know the drill but lack the pizzazz and lived frontline experience that these events thrive on."

