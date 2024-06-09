Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow

Tony Hale and his wife Martel Thompson have revealed a relationship rule they have broken many times in their 20 years of marraige.

“We don't really follow the model of ‘Don't go to bed angry,’” the Veep and Arrested Development alum, 53, told People recently. “Sometimes we go to bed angry.”

The Emmy winners instead advocate for 'having that space to think about what happened,' as its something they've found helpful in navigating conflicts in their 20 years of marriage.

“To us, it's healthy coming back together and being like, ‘Man, I'm really sorry about that,’” Tony shared. “Because you're thinking more clearly. In a very heightened state you're just not thinking clearly. So when things get tough, we take an hour or two just to separate, and then come back together and have a discussion about it.”

The actor-comedian husband, 53, also credited therapy as a key factor that keeps their relationship strong.

“We've been in therapy for a long time,” he said. “We love therapy, and having community around us where we just have fun, talk about stuff, that's been huge.”

He explained how their respect for each other is another intergal component of their relatioship too.

"Hers is the opinion that I care the most about. So there's a respect that we have for each other. And I think many times, if our opinions disagree, [we’re] wrestling with it so much because you care so much about that other person's opinion,” he told the outlet.

He added that having a 'third party' to filter out their differences been key in over 20 years of marriage, as he further quoted a therapist's analogy to explain the duo's dynamic.

“You guys are just saying two sides of the same coin, talking about the same thing. You're just seeing it from different sides," he recalled.

The couple are parents to their only child, Loy Ann, 18, who is now college-bound after she recently graduated high school.