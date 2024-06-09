 
Geo News

Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon

Princess Diana's brother announces divorce from wife Karen Gordon

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has split from his third wife.

The 59-year-old Earl Spencer opened up about his split during an interview with the Mail On Sunday. Countess of Spencer, Karen Gordon, was his third wife.

Speaking about his divorce, Charles noted: "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," he said.

He added that he is "immensely sad" about the split and wishes a happy future for Karen.

This come as The Earl released his memoir, A Very Private School, where he spoke about being sexually assaulted by his teacher.

"There seemed to be an unofficial hierarchy among her prey… she chose one boy each term to share her bed and would use him for intercourse," he wrote. "Her control over mesmerised boys was total, for we were starved of feminine warmth and desperate for attention and affection."

Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter video
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter