Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has split from his third wife.

The 59-year-old Earl Spencer opened up about his split during an interview with the Mail On Sunday. Countess of Spencer, Karen Gordon, was his third wife.

Speaking about his divorce, Charles noted: "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," he said.

He added that he is "immensely sad" about the split and wishes a happy future for Karen.

This come as The Earl released his memoir, A Very Private School, where he spoke about being sexually assaulted by his teacher.



"There seemed to be an unofficial hierarchy among her prey… she chose one boy each term to share her bed and would use him for intercourse," he wrote. "Her control over mesmerised boys was total, for we were starved of feminine warmth and desperate for attention and affection."

