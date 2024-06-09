 
Geo News

Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey celebrate 12 years of wedding anniversary with Camila Alves McConaughey

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey spoke about love at first sight with Camila Alves McConaughey.

As the couple celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary, fans are touching upon the time Matthew spoke about early romance with his wife.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, the actor revealed: "That’s when she showed up."

He added: “She moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then introduced myself."

Speaking about their years of love and companionship, the actor revealed: “As l was trying to get [her] attention across the room, I went in my head, ‘This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.’ Which I did.”

"Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman,”

“I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her," he added. "We have a love that we never question.” 

Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Tony Hale & wife Martel Thompson reveal relationship rule they don't follow
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Princess Diana brother Earl Spencer announces divorce from Karen Gordon
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Prince Harry's new memoir will have 'catastrophic' consequences
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice pose a threat to monarchy?
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Prince Harry has no 'Plan B', patching things up with Royals is only way
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
Kate Middleton's seeing one beneficial aspect play out amid cancer
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
King Charles, Prince William lose 'green-eyed monster' in absence of Harry
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Prince William suffering from a lonely existence battling his own turmoil
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter video
Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Kate Middleton's emotional letter