Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey

As the couple celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary, fans are touching upon the time Matthew spoke about early romance with his wife.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, the actor revealed: "That’s when she showed up."

He added: “She moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then introduced myself."

Speaking about their years of love and companionship, the actor revealed: “As l was trying to get [her] attention across the room, I went in my head, ‘This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her.’ Which I did.”

"Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman,”

“I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her," he added. "We have a love that we never question.”

