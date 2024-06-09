Royal expert expresses concerns about Kate Middleton's health

A royal expert has expressed concerns about Kate Middleton’s health after the Princess of Wales skipped Colonel’s rehearsal for Trooping the Colour.



Speaking to Sky News Australia, Tim Ewart said, “I think it is fair to say people here are still quite concerned about her [Kate Middleton] health."

He also expressed his concerns that Prince William’s updates about the future queen’s health had not changed for some time.

The royal expert said: "There have been no formal medical bulletins, and we still don’t know what form of cancer Kate has, or especially what treatment she is receiving."

About the royal event that the Princess of Wales missed, Tim said, "Kate should have attended (the rehearsal) because she is a Colonel of one of the regiments involved, and it’s called the Colonel’s rehearsal, which she’s not going to be there."

However, he expressed hope Trooping the Colour, the official birthday parade for King Charles on June 15, marks a 'crucial' point in Kate Middleton's recovery process.

Ewart said: "We’re hoping that she’ll be on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.”