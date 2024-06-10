Ariana Grande ex shares big news on social media

Dalton Gomez, the ex of Ariana Grande, and his current partner Maika Monroe have made their relationship public on social media.

The reveal is a photo dump on Instagram by the It Follows actress to make her relationship with the real estate agent official.

The snaps show the romantic bond of the couple and the 31-year-old chose to use only a star for the caption.

Dalton and Maika's dating speculations were kicked off by a snap of them locking lips in 2023, according to TMZ.

Previously, the 28-year-old was married to Ariana after getting serious with the pop icon during the pandemic.

Married in 2021, the duo decided to call it quits in 2023 and finalized divorce in March 2024, according to People.

The rift between them was said to have started after Ariana went to England for Wicked shooting and with the film's co-star Ethan Slater she is now in a relationship.

"[Dalton] is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them," the source told PEOPLE.

"His career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So, when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."