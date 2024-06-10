King Charles ready to give major sacrifice for Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will definitely dominate the news and take the attention away from King Charles if she appears on the palace balcony to mark Trooping the Colour next week.



However, King Charles would be delighted to have Kate Middleton join the Royal Family on the balcony.

This has been claimed by PR expert Rhea Freeman while speaking to GB News.

The PR expert said: "If Kate were to appear on the balcony it would definitely dominate the news.

"But from everything I’ve read and seen, I would imagine that the King would be delighted to have her there.”

She continued, "It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward, something that has been questioned by some with both the King and Kate’s recent health concerns."

The PR expert’s claims came a day after Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton’s statement as she missed a key royal event.

In a letter to Irish Guards, Kate Middleton says: "I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”