Prince Harry wants to spend more time close to King Charles

Prince Harry’s latest move has indicated that the Duke wants to spend more time close to King Charles and the royal family amid reports the monarch and Prince William have become closer than ever.



Archie and Lilibet doting father has indicated that he "wants to spend more time in the UK" with his latest legal move, a royal commentator has claimed.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell claimed that Harry's appeal is an indication that he wants to return to the UK.

He said: "The appeal is interesting, given just how expensive it will be for Prince Harry.”

The royal expert continued, "Certainly, it would indicate he would want to spend more time in the United Kingdom, but that would be contingent on securities.

"I do think the resurrection of these legal proceedings indicates that he does want to spend more time in the United Kingdom than he currently does.

"It's a massively expensive process for him."

The royal expert's remarks came days after Prince Harry was granted permission to appeal against a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.