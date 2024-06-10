 
Geo News

Prince Harry wants to spend more time close to King Charles

Prince Harry returned to UK for Invictus Games last month

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Prince Harry wants to spend more time close to King Charles

Prince Harry’s latest move has indicated that the Duke wants to spend more time close to King Charles and the royal family amid reports the monarch and Prince William have become closer than ever.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has indicated that he "wants to spend more time in the UK" with his latest legal move, a royal commentator has claimed.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell claimed that Harry's appeal is an indication that he wants to return to the UK.

He said: "The appeal is interesting, given just how expensive it will be for Prince Harry.”

The royal expert continued, "Certainly, it would indicate he would want to spend more time in the United Kingdom, but that would be contingent on securities.

"I do think the resurrection of these legal proceedings indicates that he does want to spend more time in the United Kingdom than he currently does.

"It's a massively expensive process for him."

The royal expert's remarks came days after Prince Harry was granted permission to appeal against a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

Meghan Markle wants nothing to do with constantly reminiscent Prince Harry
Meghan Markle wants nothing to do with constantly reminiscent Prince Harry
King Charles wants to make up for lost time with Prince Harry's kids
King Charles wants to make up for lost time with Prince Harry's kids
King Charles ready to give major sacrifice for Kate Middleton
King Charles ready to give major sacrifice for Kate Middleton
Ariana Grande ex shares big news on social media
Ariana Grande ex shares big news on social media
Jennifer Lopez dashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with latest move
Jennifer Lopez dashes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with latest move
Julia Louis-Dreyfus hits back at Jerry Seinfeld sans naming
Julia Louis-Dreyfus hits back at Jerry Seinfeld sans naming
Matthew McConaughey marks key milestone in marriage
Matthew McConaughey marks key milestone in marriage
Meghan Markle plans to steal the limelight from King Charles on Trooping of Colour?
Meghan Markle plans to steal the limelight from King Charles on Trooping of Colour?
Taylor Swift shows the height of commitment for fans safety
Taylor Swift shows the height of commitment for fans safety
Royal fans react to claims Prince Harry brought William, King Charles 'closer than ever'
Royal fans react to claims Prince Harry brought William, King Charles 'closer than ever'
Royal expert expresses concerns about Kate Middleton's health
Royal expert expresses concerns about Kate Middleton's health
Kate Middleton's chemo side effects are becoming daunting
Kate Middleton's chemo side effects are becoming daunting