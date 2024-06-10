Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood

Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is determined on making a name for herself in Hollywood without taking help from her famous dad.



As per recent report, the 18-year-old appeared in a production of the musical Head Over Heels under the name 'Suri Noelle,' using her mother's middle name instead of her father's last name.

A source close to Katie and Suri told Closer Magazine that the teenager is focused on building a career based on her own talent and hard work, and is not relying on her family connections to get ahead.

“She is a very talented actress, and Katie is nurturing her career and helping her to take the right steps to slowly build a resume that will get her the right sort of jobs,” they said.

The insider added, “Suri’s starting by taking on stage plays – that way she can work on her craft and really get her skills up by turning to TV and movies.”

“This isn’t about a cash grab,” they continued. “The goal is to create a longlasting career that she can be proud of and, with her mum’s careful guidance, there’s no doubt she will make that happen.”

Before concluding, the source said Suri “certainly doesn’t need Tom’s help, nor his name, to make it as an actress.”