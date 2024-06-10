 
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason why she won't join 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson shuts down the idea of replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

June 10, 2024

Kelly Clarkson has finally shuttled down the idea of replacing Katy Perry on American Idol.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old host revealed that she won’t join the singing show because she wants to spend more time with her children.

"I can't do that, only because I promised my kids,” said Kelly, who shares two kids, River Rose, 9, and Remmington, 8, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I can.' And it would put me in Los Angeles, and that's why I had to quit 'The Voice', which ... I love that team,” she added.

Kelly statement comes after Katy Perry announced her departure from the show after six years.

"I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean I love Idol so much,” the Teenage Dream hitmaker said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?" she admitted.

