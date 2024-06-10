 
Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles

Prince Harry has been advised to use Archie and Lilibet for reconciliation with King Charles

June 10, 2024

Prince Harry has been urged to make peace with royal family particularly with his ailing father King Charles.

According to Cheat Sheet, per Daily Express UK, royal expert Robert Hardman has advised the Duke to bring his kids Archie and Lilibet to UK as King Charles is desperate to meet them.

The royal expert said bringing Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet to Britain would be a first step toward reconciling and a way to “normalise” the ties with the king.

Robert Hardman explained, “Once that happens, it’s not such big news when it happens again. Then you start to get somewhere.”

Prince Harry, who returned to UK for Invictus Games last month, and Meghan have not made a family visit to the UK since 2022.

King Charles younger son visited England with Archie, Lilibet and Meghan Markle in June 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

