Prince William, Harry patch up is 'lost cause' without Princess Diana 'intervention'

Princess Diana had seemingly predicted the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident in 1997, wished her children never grew apart, says former butler Paul Burrell.

Speaking to Bella Magazine, Paul recounted Diana’s memories as a “peacemaker.

He predicts that mother of Prince William and Harry would have stopped the conflict between the two had she been alive.

“She intended the four of them to stay together,” Paul added.

“It broke her heart when that disintegrated. She would have predicted that once that disintegrated, William and Harry would have had problems of their own and that has come true. It's a lost cause without Diana's intervention,” Burrell told Bella Magazine

This comes as Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, also pledged to support William and Harry on her funeral.

Charles Spencer announced: “Their blood family will protect the brother and arm them spiritually and emotionally”.