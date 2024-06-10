Prince Harry at backend as Nigeria trip became 'all about Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest trip to Nigeria has distracted attention from Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who marked the 10th anniversary of Harry led games for army veterans, went to the West African country for a cultural exchange.

However, according to royal expert Rupert Bell, Meghan has received majority of the attention after the visit and the trip has gone in vain.

Mr Bell told TalkTV: "The visit, which I'm sure was deemed to be about Invictus, but all of the fallout from it seems to be about Meghan. Harry's role in trying to drum up support for Invictus seems to have been put on the backburner."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.